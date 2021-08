Hold On To Your Bodices — The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical Is Coming Soon

In January 2021, 22-year-old singer-songwriter and Abigail Barlow posted a TikTok video of her singing an original ballad she originally called “Daphne’s Song” (now "Ocean's Away") with the caption, “Ok but what if Bridgerton was a musical?” People liked it so much that it inspired her to team up with composer and singer-songwriter Emily Bear to produce more songs, including the highly duetted "Burn For You" — about the sexual tension between Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon (Regé-Jean Page), before their honeymoon — and "Alone Together," in which Daphne and Simon steal away from a party to have a meaningful moment looking at a piece of art.