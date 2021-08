Actually, Babies Shouldn’t Work

In the age of " hustle culture " and endless work-life balance discourse, an obsession with work is viewed as a badge of honour. At one point in the video, Kris Jenner gushes about her daughter's drive. "What I see and what most people don't realise, especially with Kylie, is that she does work 18 hours a day at the things that she's passionate about. It's non-stop. It's such an emotional, spiritual, physical experience for her," the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch says. Without dismissing Kylie's influence and work ethic, it's important to note that her success comes from more than just putting in long hours at the office, and it would be disingenuous to ignore the huge role her family played in her career.