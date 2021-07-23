Smartphones Are Great, But Have You Ever Held A Pink Motorola RAZR?

These days, mobile phones can feel more like burdens than gadgets to get excited about. Many of us use our phones as much for work and errands as we do for socialising and pleasure. Even when we are using our phones to “relax,” simmering just below our consciousness is the knowledge that scrolling through social media is bad for us. When I pick up my phone and see new notifications, I’m most likely to react with apprehension, rather than excitement. That could be at least partially a function of age: If I’d had my first mobile phone when I was in my late-20s instead of my mid-teens, maybe I would have associated it with work rather than with games and friends and crushes.