Was du mich anstatt „Woher kommst du?“ wirklich fragen solltest

What if we asked, instead of "Where are you from?" – "Where are you a local?" This would tell us so much more about who and how similar we are. Tell me you're from France, and I see what, a set of clichés? Adichie's Dangerous Single Story : the myth of the nation of France? Tell me you're a local of Fez and Paris, better yet, Goutte d'Or, and I see a set of experiences. Our experience is where we're from.