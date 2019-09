Let me show you how to get red carpet ready eyes… view the first of my Beauty Video Series through the link in my bio and shop the look! x VB #VBxEsteeLauder Products used: My Eye Palette in Blanc, Noir, Gris and Bordeaux, Smudgy Matte Eyeliner in Graphite, Eye Kajal in Black Saffron Vanille with sharpener and Eye Ink Mascara in Blackest

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Sep 1, 2017 at 6:04am PDT