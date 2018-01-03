Paris Hilton ist verlobt & der Ring ist genauso geschmacklos wie ihr Skioutfit

Paris Hilton’s Engagement Ring Worth $2 Million, Chris Zylka Ordered It in Summer Paris Hilton’s monstrous diamond engagement ring is worth about $2 million — but the crazier part is when Chris Zylka knew she was the one, and ordered the rock. Celeb jeweler Michael Greene, who designed Paris’ multi-million dollar bling, tells TMZ … Chris reached out to place his order 5 to 6 months ago, back in the summer. Keep in mind … Paris and Chris had just gone public with their relationship back in February, so it was likely less than a year into things that he decided he wanted to lock down Paris. Greene also tells us the huge #@piecesfoundclothing, #chriszylka, #engagementringworth$2million, #ordered, #parishilton, #summer, #yjctv, #youjustcaughtthevibe, #youjustcaughtthevibewithatlantavibe AtlantaVibe©
