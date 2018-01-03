Paris Hilton ist verlobt & der Ring ist genauso geschmacklos wie ihr Skioutfit

Paris Hilton glaubt wieder an Märchen. In einem Skioutfit, das von silbern funkelnden Sternen geziert und einer Paillettenmütze gekrönt wird, sagt sie im schicken Skiort Aspen „Yas“ zu ihrem Verlobten Chris Zylka. Und ihre Fans und Follower dürfen (angeblich) live dabei sein. Denn die Instagram Posts des ehemaligen Reality-TV-Stars wirken so schlecht gestellt, wie einmalig. So schafft sie es ihre geliebten 2000er in die Gegenwart zu bringen – von allem zu viel und meisterlich (un)perfekt inszeniert.