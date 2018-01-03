Paris Hilton ist verlobt & der Ring ist genauso geschmacklos wie ihr Skioutfit

Leticia Menke
Paris Hilton glaubt wieder an Märchen. In einem Skioutfit, das von silbern funkelnden Sternen geziert und einer Paillettenmütze gekrönt wird, sagt sie im schicken Skiort Aspen „Yas“ zu ihrem Verlobten Chris Zylka. Und ihre Fans und Follower dürfen (angeblich) live dabei sein. Denn die Instagram Posts des ehemaligen Reality-TV-Stars wirken so schlecht gestellt, wie einmalig. So schafft sie es ihre geliebten 2000er in die Gegenwart zu bringen – von allem zu viel und meisterlich (un)perfekt inszeniert.
Ihr Prinz ist Chris Zykla, amerikanischer Schauspieler und Model. Die beiden Blondinen sind gerade mal ein Jahr zusammen, was das Ganze natürlich noch aufregender macht. Doch das der Schauspieler seine Liebste schon jetzt in und auswendig kennt, beweist der protzige wie herausragend geschmacklose Verlobungsring, der ihn schlappe zwei Millionen Euro gekostet haben soll. Ein halbes Jahr soll der wuchtige Stein schon in Bearbeitung sein, bis Paris sich den Diamantring aus der Schatulle riss und prompt selbst über den Finger zog. Eine Freundin filmt und lacht. Doch Paris besteht darauf, dass das der romantischste Moment ihres Lebens sei. Das glauben wir gern.
Natürlich stellt sich jetzt die Frage, wie wunderbar prollig die Hochzeit wohl ausfallen wird. Und vor allem: Wer schafft es auf die Gästeliste? Schließlich sind prominente Gäste ein Muss, damit man über die Hochzeit spricht. Doch mit ihren Busenfreundinnnen Nicole Richie und Kim Kardashian hat sie schon lange gebrochen. Vor allem letztere scheint sie in Sachen Öffentlichkeitswirksamkeit inzwischen zu übertrumpfen. Zwar hat Kim laut Hilton ihren Erfolg nur Paris zu verdanken. Doch dass sie es wie Kim aufs Vogue Cover schafft, wagt man zu bezweifeln. Schließlich ist ihr Verlobter ja auch kein Rapper und Designer.
Auch das Hochzeitskleid lässt sich schon erahnen. Alles schreit nach einem (Alp)traum aus Pink und Glitzer. Und trotzdem würde man insgeheim alles dafür geben, um nicht nur via Instagram live dabei zu sein. Denn Paris ist einfach Paris, eine Kultfigur, die sich seit 36 Jahren treu geblieben ist. Auch wenn ihr Auftreten schon lange nicht mehr zeitgemäß ist, hat sie es jetzt wieder geschafft, die volle Aufmerksamkeit auf sich zu lenken. Ob diese positiv oder negativ ist, war der Hotelerbin schließlich schon immer egal. Und das macht sie ja irgendwie auch aus.

