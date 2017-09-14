Story aus Entertainment

Hier liegt Selena Gomez im Krankenhaus – niemand hat mitbekommen, warum

zuerst erschienen bei HuffPost
Die 25-jährige Sängerin Selena Gomez hat eine Nierentransplantation hinter sich. Das geht aus einem Foto hervor, das Gomez auf Instagram gepostet hat.

I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) am

Darauf hält sie Händchen mit einer Freundin im Krankenhauszimmer. Diese Freundin war es, die Selena Gomez eine Niere gespendet hat. Die schwere Transplantation hielt Gomez bis jetzt vor der Öffentlichkeit geheim.
"Es ist mir bewusst, dass viele meiner Fans bemerkt haben, dass ich mich während des Sommers zurückgezogen habe und sich gefragt haben, warum ich meine neue Musik nicht promote, auf die ich extrem stolz war. Ich habe herausgefunden, dass ich eine Nierentransplantation wegen meiner Lupus-Krankheit brauche", schreibt die Sängerin zu dem Foto.
Werbung

Selena Gomez hat die "Lupus"-Krankheit

Dass sie unter der "Lupus"-Krankheit leidet, hatte Gomez 2015 öffentlich gemacht. Dabei handelt es sich um eine seltene Autoimmunerkrankung, bei der das Immunsystem fehlgerichtet arbeitet. Es richtet sich gegen die körpereigenen Zellen. Dabei werden Organe und Organsysteme geschädigt. Besonders oft sind Frauen zwischen 15 und 35 Jahren betroffen.
Selena Gomez hat deshalb sogar schon eine Chemotherapie hinter sich.
Mehr zum Thema: Selena Gomez musste sich einer Chemotherapie unterziehen
Plötzliche Verwandlung: Selena Gomez ist nicht mehr wiederzuerkennen
Selena Gomez postet das beliebteste Foto aller Zeiten auf Instagram - doch ein Detail darauf ist illegal
Die 25-Jährige hat die Operation gut überstanden. Auf Instagram hat sie auch Fotos gepostet, wie ihr Körper nun nach der Operation aussieht. Im Post bedankt sie sich bei ihrer Familie und den Ärzten des Krankenhauses - und natürlich bei ihrer Freundin Francia Raisa, die ebenfalls Schauspielerin ist.
"Sie hat mir das allergrößte Geschenk gemacht und sich selbst geopfert, um mir eine Niere zu geben. Ich bin unglaublich gesegnet", schreibt Gomez. "Ich liebe dich so sehr, Schwester."
Mehr zum Thema: Selena spricht zum ersten Mal öffentlich über ihre Beziehung mit The Weeknd
Das ist Selena Gomez' Lieblingskleid und ihr könnt es euch sogar leisten
Der Kommentar von Selena Gomez' Mutter zu diesem Instagram-Bild ist so „Mama”
Werbung

More from Pop Culture

R29 Originals