Darum lehnte Greta Thunberg einen hoch dotierten Preis ab

Gabrielle Caplan
Greta Thunberg sagt, sie braucht eure Awards nicht. In einem eindringlichen Instagram-Post gab die 16-jährige Klimaaktivistin am Dienstag bekannt, warum sie den Nordic Council Environment Prize, der ihre Arbeit würdigen soll und mit einem Preisgeld von 500.000 Schwedischen Kronen (etwa 46.400 €) dotiert ist, nicht annehmen wird. 
Sie kritisierte das Nordic Council scharf für den ironischen und heuchlerischen Charakter des Awards und sprach über den riesigen ökologischen Fußabdruck des Nordens. Außerdem thematisierte sie den Mangel an konstruktivem Wandel in Bezug auf die dramatische Umweltzerstörung. „Die Klimabewegung braucht nicht mehr Awards. Was wir brauchen, sind Politiker*innen und Menschen mit Macht, die der aktuellen Wissenschaft Gehör schenken“, so Greta. „Wir leben in Schweden so, als hätten wir vier Planeten.“
In ihrem Post zitierte Greta das Global Footprint Network, das herausfand, allein Schweden macht schon einen der schlimmsten globalen Konsumfußabdrücke. Außerdem sprach sie die nordischen Pläne, weiterhin Öl und Gas zu produzieren an und erklärte, wie diese Bestrebungen gegen alles gehen, für das ein Umweltaward stehen sollte. Zum Schluss zitierte sie noch das Pariser Klimaabkommen, welches von allen nordischen Ländern unterschrieben wurde, und verlangte, Menschen, die in der Position sind, den Klimawandel voranzutreiben, sollten dies aktiv tun.
„Bis ihr anfangt, euch an das zu halten, was wir laut Wissenschaftler*innen machen müssen, um die globale Erderwärmung unter 1,5 oder sogar 2 Grad Celsius zu halten, werde ich – und Fridays for Future in Schweden – den Nordic Council Environment Award nicht annehmen“, so Greta.
I have received the Nordic Council’s environmental award 2019. I have decided to decline this prize. Here’s why: “I am currently traveling through California and therefore not able to be present with you today. I want to thank the Nordic Council for this award. It is a huge honour. But the climate movement does not need any more awards. What we need is for our politicians and the people in power start to listen to the current, best available science. The Nordic countries have a great reputation around the world when it comes to climate and environmental issues. There is no lack of bragging about this. There is no lack of beautiful words. But when it comes to our actual emissions and our ecological footprints per capita - if we include our consumption, our imports as well as aviation and shipping - then it’s a whole other story. In Sweden we live as if we had about 4 planets according to WWF and Global Footprint Network. And roughly the same goes for the entire Nordic region. In Norway for instance, the government recently gave a record number of permits to look for new oil and gas. The newly opened oil and natural gas-field, ”Johan Sverdrup” is expected to produce oil and natural gas for 50 years; oil and gas that would generate global CO2 emissions of 1,3 tonnes. The gap between what the science says is needed to limit the increase of global temperature rise to below 1,5 or even 2 degrees - and politics that run the Nordic countries is gigantic. And there are still no signs whatsoever of the changes required. The Paris Agreement, which all of the Nordic countries have signed, is based on the aspect of equity, which means that richer countries must lead the way. We belong to the countries that have the possibility to do the most. And yet our countries still basically do nothing. So until you start to act in accordance with what the science says is needed to limit the global temperature rise below 1,5 degrees or even 2 degrees celsius, I - and Fridays For Future in Sweden - choose not to accept the Nordic Councils environmental award nor the prize money of 500 000 Swedish kronor. Best wishes Greta Thunberg”

Dieser Post kommt nur wenige Wochen, nachdem Thunberg mutig beim United Nations Climate Action Summit erklärt hatte, „wir lassen euch das nicht durchgehen“. Gretas Kampf für den Klimawandel hat junge Menschen auf der ganzen Welt zu wöchentlichen Fridays for Future Demonstrationen ermutigt. Seit August 2018 bringt sie internationale Jugendliche dazu, die Schule zu schwänzen, um für den Klimawandel zu protestieren – in der Hoffnung, echte und bedeutsame Veränderungen in der Politik auf der ganzen Welt zu bewirken. „Genau hier, genau jetzt ist Schluss. Die Welt wacht auf und Veränderungen kommen, ob ihr es wollt oder nicht“, so Thunberg.  
Die Fridays for Future Proteste finden mittlerweile in über 6.000 Städten in über 215 Ländern statt und 8,6 Millionen Demonstrant*innen nehmen weltweit an ihnen teil.
