Die Einwohner von Wyoming tragen alle Tutus – aus einem rührenden Grund

Rahel Zingg
Foto: Getty Images.
Wenn ein Foto mehr als tausend Worte sagt, was sagen dann tausend Bilder von Tutu tragenden Cowboys in Wyoming?
Jetzt fragt ihr euch, wie die Tutus nach Wyoming kommen. Lasst uns das kurz erklären: Während einer Ansprache an einer High School in einem Ort in dem US-Staat gab Senator Mike Enzi ein absurdes Statement ab. „Wenn ein Mann in einer Bar mit einem Tutu auftaucht, muss er sich nicht wundern, wenn er dafür verprügelt wird.” So eine Aktion fordere das ja beinahe heraus.
Die Reaktionen der Bevölkerung darauf waren großartig: Eine Tutu-Revolution unter dem Hashtag #LiveAndLetTutu – einer Abwandlung des Mottos von Wyoming „Live And Let Live”. In den Tüllrock gehüllt, setzten sich am vergangenen Wochenende nämlich alle an ihren Stammtisch, machten Fotos und haben damit im ganzen Staat von Wyoming ihre Solidarität gegenüber der LGBTQ-Community demonstriert. Nur ein Blick auf die Bilder genügt, um die starke Botschaft zu verstehen: Man ist sich einig, dass jeder das Recht darauf hat, das zu tragen, was er will, wo er will, ohne deswegen angegriffen zu werden.
This one is for Mike Enzi. #liveandlettutu

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Eric Krszjzaniek (@krszjz) am

