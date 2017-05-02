Die Einwohner von Wyoming tragen alle Tutus – aus einem rührenden Grund

Wenn ein Foto mehr als tausend Worte sagt, was sagen dann tausend Bilder von Tutu tragenden Cowboys in Wyoming?
Jetzt fragt ihr euch, wie die Tutus nach Wyoming kommen. Lasst uns das kurz erklären: Während einer Ansprache an einer High School in einem Ort in dem US-Staat gab Senator Mike Enzi ein absurdes Statement ab. „Wenn ein Mann in einer Bar mit einem Tutu auftaucht, muss er sich nicht wundern, wenn er dafür verprügelt wird.” So eine Aktion fordere das ja beinahe heraus.
Die Reaktionen der Bevölkerung darauf waren großartig: Eine Tutu-Revolution unter dem Hashtag #LiveAndLetTutu – einer Abwandlung des Mottos von Wyoming „Live And Let Live”. In den Tüllrock gehüllt, setzten sich am vergangenen Wochenende nämlich alle an ihren Stammtisch, machten Fotos und haben damit im ganzen Staat von Wyoming ihre Solidarität gegenüber der LGBTQ-Community demonstriert. Nur ein Blick auf die Bilder genügt, um die starke Botschaft zu verstehen: Man ist sich einig, dass jeder das Recht darauf hat, das zu tragen, was er will, wo er will, ohne deswegen angegriffen zu werden.
#liveandlettutu at the Lander Bar pic.twitter.com/xPvVFx9sP7— Katherine Boehrer (@kboehrer) April 29, 2017
I reiterate. No one is ever asking for it. Ever. Not only were your words cruel, and your message discouraging and hurtful, to young LGBTQ youth but it was beyond unprofessional. I have heard the argument for the generational gap, and I can not accept that. We live in a time of change and movement, Wyoming is the "Equality" state. That being said, you sir as a voice for our state should also continue moving forward, and trying to better yourself. The only thing I'm asking for is to be treated as though I have a right to exist in the same space, and time as anyone else. #liveandlettutu #notaskingforit
