Selena Gomez' neues Tattoo ist ein wichtiges Statement für psychische Gesundheit

Lia Haubner

Today was a magical day. Another day to be grateful to be alive. Alisha, Selena, and I went together to get ; tattoos. The ; symbol stands for an end of one thought and a beginning of another. Instead of a period, authors use the semicolon to continue a sentence. For us, it means a beginning of another chapter in life, in lieu of ending your life. I struggled with addiction and depression issues through high school and early college. I reached out and asked for help. At the time, I thought my life was over, I thought I'd never live past the age of 21. Today I'm grateful to be alive, in this new chapter of life in recovery, standing with my colleagues and friends, making art that helps other people. If you're struggling, if you feel suicidal, I urge you to click the link in my bio. Ask for help. Start a new chapter with the support of others. ?⛅️?☀️and RIP Amy Bleul, who started the semicolon movement.

Mit 13 Reasons Why (Tote Mädchen lügen nicht) hat es Netflix gemeinsam mit Executive Producer Selena Gomez geschafft, eine High-School-Geschichte zu erzählen, die einem auch aus der Seele spricht, wenn man nie im US-Schulkosmos unterwegs, sondern einfach nur Teenager war.
Die Geschichte? Hannah Baker hat sich das Leben genommen. Clay Jenson, der mit ihr zur Schule ging, versucht, herauszufinden, was sie dazu bewogen hat. Vor ihrem Tod hat Hannah Kassetten aufgenommen – gewidmet denjenigen Menschen in ihrem Umfeld, die sie beeinflusst und zu der Entscheidung bewogen haben.
13 Reasons Why traut sich, Tabus anzusprechen und widmet sich dabei auch den Zwischentönen: Willigt man automatisch ein, wenn man nicht laut und deutlich Nein sagt? Woran erkennt man, ob jemand Hilfe benötigt? Und was passiert, wenn jemand versucht, sich Hilfe zu holen?
Time berichtet, dass sich Gomez gemeinsam mit den Castmitgliedern Alisha Boe (Jessica) und Tommy Dorfman (Ryan) dazu entschlossen hat, einen Teil dieser Geschichte permanent bei sich zu tragen. Sie haben sich ein Semikolon am Handgelenk tätowieren lassen – ein Symbol für Project Semicolon, das 2013 von Amy Bleuel ins Leben gerufen wurden. Sie hat ihren Vater durch Suizid verloren und nahm sich im vergangenen Jahr selbst das Leben.
Project Semicolon ist eine Bewegung, die Hoffnung für alle symbolisiert, die an Depressionen, Sucht oder Suizidgedanken leiden und sich selbst verletzen“, schreibt Boe bei Instagram. Selena Gomez spricht selbst offen über Angststörungen und Depressionen, mit denen sie zu kämpfen hatte und hat: „Ich kann mich selbst sehr in Hannah wiederfinden. Vor sieben Jahren und auch noch heute“, so Gomez gegenüber The Hollywood Reporter.
Auch Tommy Dorfman fühlte lange Zeit ähnlich. „Ich habe während meiner High-School-Zeit und in den ersten Collegejahren selbst an Suchtproblemen und Depressionen gelitten“, schreibt er. „Doch ich bin aktiv geworden und habe mir Hilfe gesucht. Zu dieser Zeit dachte ich, dass mein Leben vorbei wäre und ich nie älter als 21 Jahre alt werden würde. Heute bin ich dankbar, am Leben zu sein und ein neues Kapitel aufgeschlagen zu haben, das davon geprägt ist, dass es mir besser geht – an der Seite meiner Kolleginnen und Kollegen, Freundinnen und Freunde und mit der Möglichkeit, meine Kunst dafür einzusetzen, anderen Menschen zu helfen.“
Wenn du über Suizid nachdenkst oder jemanden kennst, der das tut, kannst du die fachkundigen Helfer der TelefonSeelsorge kostenfrei und 24 Stunden am Tag telefonisch unter 0800 - 111 0 111 oder 0800 - 111 0 222 erreichen. Dein Anruf bleibt anonym und unerkannt, deine Nummer wird weder bei der TelefonSeelsorge angezeigt, noch auf deiner Telefonrechnung erscheinen.
