One day, though, my mom came up with a fantastic idea: a wig party. She showed up one day with a huge bag full of all kinds of wigs. My classmates, one by one, warmed to the wigs and began trying them on. Suddenly there was a sea of wigs and my entire class was wearing one! At that moment, I felt an unfamiliar feeling. I went from being the only one who wore a wig to one among many. It made me feel included, excited and nervous all at the same time. Just as I am fortunate to experience, my classmates also had the choice of which wig they wanted to wear, allowing them to express themselves as they wished. The wig party made both my classmates and I realize that wigs can be a source of excitement and creativity rather than weakness.