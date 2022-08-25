When Life Threw A Curveball, A Red Wig Helped Me Feel Like Myself Again

It wasn’t until she went to a salon to have her weave tightened, around eight months later, that she saw herself bald for the first time. "It was a real blow. I had been getting on, but that was a moment when I couldn’t push it down. It was challenging and it was then that I got a full wig," she reveals. Her second major blow occurred years later, when she was dropped by her agent in the midst of a successful modelling career. "I modelled internationally with my wigs on, never off. Back then, diversity wasn’t a thing in the modelling industry. It was around the age of 21 when I landed a major campaign that my agent dropped me. My eyebrows had started to fall and they said they could deal with the wigs but not the eyebrows. It was a gut-wrenching moment," she says. This was when Amber trained in screen acting. "It was great because the world of wigs within TV and film is so accepted and it was never an issue."