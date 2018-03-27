10 Women Share What They're Actually Doing For Lent This Year

This Sunday, known as Easter Sunday within Christianity, marks the end of the Lenten season, which began on February 14, or Ash Wednesday. Those who chose to adhere to traditional guidelines celebrated by fasting (eating one full meal plus two smaller ones each day) and abstaining from eating meat on Fridays. Meanwhile, others chose not to fast but still gave up or avoided a source of pleasure (like chocolate, alcohol, or social media) until Lent ended.
However a person celebrates Lent, the general goal is to remove distractions from their faith and to spend Lent recommitting themselves to God. Obviously, this isn't a one-size-fits-all endeavor, so how someone chooses to observe Lent is a very individual decision.
To get a better idea of how people celebrated Lent this year, we asked R29 readers what they had planned, and why they chose to observe in Lent.