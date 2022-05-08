Your Horoscope This Week: May 8th to 14th, 2022

The second week of May opens strong and closes stronger. It begins with a first-quarter moon in Leo on the night of the 8th, a moon with strong initiatory energy that rubs against all material odds and obstacles. It’s the kind of moon that dares us to defy our own expectations for ourselves. This is the energy we enter Mercury retrograde with in the early hours of May 10th, an energy that we will have to temper for the sake of logistics. But tempering is not the same as tamping down or snuffing out, especially given the influence of Jupiter in Aries — a transit that begins later that same day.
Meanwhile, the Sun continues his sojourn under the stars of Taurus, slowly moving away from Uranus and toward the True Node until they make a conjunction on May 13th. Despite all the signs that might point to the contrary, there’s a feeling of alignment in the air. This feeling is echoed by the sextile that Mars in Pisces makes to the True Node on the 14th and prepares us for the moment that Venus in Aries makes a conjunction to Chiron in Aries on the 15th — to say nothing of the lunar eclipse in Scorpio ahead. Every heartbreak, every rallying cry, every loss, and every moment of deliverance has prepared us for what comes next. As Richard Siken wrote in his poem “Snow and Dirty Rain,” “We are all going forward. None of us are going back.”