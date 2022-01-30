Your Horoscope This Week: January 30th to February 5th, 2022

The last days of January are not without their impact, marked by a tense square between the Sun in Aquarius and Uranus in Taurus. There’s something particularly willful about this aspect, especially since the Sun will be applying a conjunction to Saturn that gets stronger by the day, bolstered by a new moon in Aquarius on February 1. The asteroid Juno enters Aquarius on the same day, echoing themes around power and how we negotiate it. While these themes might loom large over the collective, especially when it comes to ideas around personal freedom vs. responsibility to the greater whole, they show up in our lives in all kinds of meaningful ways. It’s a time to ask more questions, draw firmer boundaries, and reckon with your own authority — where you could stand to claim more and where you could admit having less. Mercury stations direct in Capricorn on February 3, forming a sextile to the moon in Pisces with Neptune only a few degrees away. While the shadow period continues, the release is palpable and the river of communication flows gently forward, inviting insightful exchanges and valuable interactions with Venus in the mix. A Mars sextile to Jupiter the next day deepens this flow and expands its reach, providing small steps forward. The Sun’s conjunction to Saturn on the same day recalls some of the tensions brought up earlier in the week, but by then our discernment is sharpened by intuition and insight and we’re as ready as we’ll ever be.
