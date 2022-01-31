Your Horoscope This Week: 30th January to 5th February, 2022

The asteroid Juno enters Aquarius on the same day, echoing themes around power and how we negotiate it. While these themes might loom large over the collective, especially when it comes to ideas around personal freedom vs. responsibility to the greater whole, they show up in our lives in all kinds of meaningful ways. It’s a time to ask more questions, draw firmer boundaries, and reckon with your own authority — where you could stand to claim more and where you could admit having less. Mercury stations direct in Capricorn on 3rd February, forming a sextile to the moon in Pisces with Neptune only a few degrees away. While the shadow period continues, the release is palpable and the river of communication flows gently forward, inviting insightful exchanges and valuable interactions with Venus in the mix.