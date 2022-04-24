It’s the last week of April and the first full week of Taurus season, so you know that the cosmos is ready, steady, and deliberate. We begin the week with a square between taciturn Mercury in Taurus and ungovernable Saturn in Aquarius on the 24th, an aspect that may have an impact on global sanctions, especially in regards to natural resources. On the same day, Mercury in Taurus makes a sextile to Neptune in Pluto, muddying the waters when it comes to communications and negotiations — for better or worse. However, by the 27th, Mercury’s sextile to Jupiter in Pisces should present us with bigger and better options, especially since Venus in Pisces makes a conjunction to Neptune on the same day. The goddess of love is also the goddess of war strategy, and here we might find that what the stars spell out in our personal lives is but a sliver of what they spell out on a collective scale. Mercury in Taurus makes a trine to Pluto in Capricorn on the 28th, and Pluto stations retrograde the next day. The information that passes between us, the information that’s unearthed, is but a small piece in a larger story that demands telling. It is like a stone that finally gets to tell the story of the Earth. Mercury shifts in Gemini, keeper of stories, on the 29th, the day before the new moon in Taurus. They say the solar eclipse is a portal we move through, a portal for change and transformation. Even if it is, one shouldn’t forget that a portal is an open gate, it goes both ways.
