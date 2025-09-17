Venus In Virgo Is Here — & It’s Time For Romance
Get ready to roll up your sleeves and apply the elbow grease. We’re getting to work on matters of the heart. Venus in Virgo is here from September 19th to October 13th to make sure we are doing all we can to let love shine. Let’s get to it!
Venus in Virgo isn't known for its game. This astrological placement is not flirtatious, rather it is always pragmatic and observational in its thoughts and actions. If you're looking for Casanova, it won't happen now. But, if you're interested in a courtship with someone who does errands while you rest, or with someone who cooks at home instead of taking you out to a fancy restaurant, you might find your person. At this time, love will be defined by how we are taken care of and by what people can add to our lives. Romance is more sensible and logical.
This transit is quieter and meditative than most Venus signs. Venus in Virgo is about planning and about thinking about how to proceed. For the next few weeks, we will all make decisions regarding love, decisions that speak to our rational selves. Our passions peaked when Venus was in Leo from August 25th to September 19th. Now, we are the heat is fading to a glow and we are moving cautiously and weighing all the options. You probably guessed that Venus in Virgo likes to be safe and comfortable in relationships, and you're right! But that doesn't mean this Venusian side is basic Venus in Virgo has its quirks, but they are hidden beneath the surface. Venus in Virgo can bring chaos, but it will never admit it. Routines are essential to their well-being, and if anything out of the ordinary happens, Venus in Virgo unfolds. Habits and rituals are sacred. Also, we may over-analyze the intentions of others, due to the Mercurial influence over Virgo.
Venus in Virgo can be tricky because this astrological placement doesn't want to be swept away by promises. It has high standards and wants to ensure that the people we invest our time and energy in aren't scrubs. This is about genuine emotion, not gifts. The love language we’ll be vibing for is one of simplicity, of purity of the heart. Nothing else. Over-the-top gestures aren't going to seduce us, but minor efforts will go a long way. If your boo makes you coffee in the morning and brings it to bed for you, that will be the key to your soul. (You may be more in the mood for a diamond bracelet when Venus enters Libra on October 13th).
We’ll find this moment peaceful; however, that doesn't mean it won't come without hiccups. We might be more prone to form attachments to people who aren't healthy or good for us. Getting out of toxic situations may be hard, since Venus in Virgo likes to care for and nurture others. By the middle of this transit, we will discover that it is imperative to put ourselves first. After all, the relationship with ourselves is the most important one.
Significant Dates for Venus in Virgo:
September 19th: Venus enters Virgo, adding realness and honesty to our romantic and platonic relationships. The next several weeks are going to be full of mindfulness in the realm of our sentiments.
September 20th: Venus in Virgo squares Uranus retrograde in Gemini, encouraging us to explore new dynamics with others. Embracing our freedom is pivotal. Love might be unpredictable on this day, so go with the flow instead of resisting change.
October 4th: Venus in Virgo connects with the North Node of Destiny, making us needy. This day is a wakeup call to those who've been having issues in partnerships.
October 8th: Venus in Virgo harmonizes with Jupiter in Cancer, bringing luck and positivity to love matters. Our ability to love is expanding and heightening.
October 11th: Venus Virgo shares an intense aspect with Saturn retrograde in Pisces, revisiting insecurities. Rise above the energy by doing something nice for yourself.
