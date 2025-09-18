Venus in Virgo can be tricky because this astrological placement doesn't want to be swept away by promises. It has high standards and wants to ensure that the people we invest our time and energy in aren't scrubs. This is about genuine emotion, not gifts. The love language we’ll be vibing for is one of simplicity, of purity of the heart. Nothing else. Over-the-top gestures aren't going to seduce us, but minor efforts will go a long way. If your boo makes you coffee in the morning and brings it to bed for you, that will be the key to your soul. (You may be more in the mood for a diamond bracelet when Venus enters Libra on October 14th).