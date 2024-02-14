Up & Cumming: Charlotte & Donna Get Real About Shower Sex, Lube Mishaps, & The Love Hamma

How would you describe our sex life?

D: Comfortable. We’re super comfortable with each other. We laugh during sex all the time.

C: That's my favorite part of our sex life — that we laugh literally constantly. I remember there was one time where you tried to squeeze lube into my hand, except it missed, and it went everywhere. And it was, like, on my stomach, on my boobs. It was everywhere except my vagina. And I was just, like, dying of laughter.

D: I would say my favorite part of our sex life is how encouraging you are and how much you've changed my perspective of and relationship to sex in such a positive way.

C: I also appreciate that you never make me feel bad for wanting or not wanting to have sex. You never make me feel like I'm doing something wrong. And it feels really mutual. It doesn't feel like I'm ever asking you for more than you want to give or that you're asking for more than I want to give; it feels very understanding and balanced and nuanced in a way that brings me joy and confidence in our communication skills and our compatibility.