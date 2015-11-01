Throwing a little protein powder in your smoothie is a clever way to pump up your daily intake, but beware how much you add. According to Shape, protein powder is just one of seven go-to smoothie ingredients that might not be as healthy as you think.
One way to be sure your smoothie is as healthy as can be is by adding veggies — and yes, you should try adding ones that aren't kale. Self has rounded up 10 nutritionist-recommended tricks to sneak more vegetables into your meals.
We still have a month to go before holiday-related stress really sets in, but cold season is already in full swing. Check out this video to see how stress can negatively impact your health. Then, brace yourself for the winter.
Speaking of that mind-body connection, try these mental tricks the next time you feel yourself losing motivation on your run. Visualization is key.
Finally, a stress reliever that also tones your butt. These three yoga poses are a great first step to transforming your glutes.
