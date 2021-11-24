The Unexpectedly Meaningful Stories Behind These 5 Holiday Makeup Looks

“My family is Jamaican, and one Christmas a few years ago, I spent two long weeks with my mom's side at my cousin's house. Huge is an understatement for how big my family is, and to have so much love under one roof was simply euphoric. Jamaica has always been a home away from home for me, but going back as an adult created an even stronger bond with my culture and family. I was raised as an only child by a single mother, and I always felt fulfilled with it being just the two of us (I literally had the best childhood ever). I never understood family group chats — how do you have so many family members you're that close to? But after reconnecting with my family after a decade, I had a sudden longing for familial affection I never knew I needed. There was something about my bossy aunt telling everyone what to do or my youngest cousins screaming and fighting that I couldn't help but enjoy. Now, my appreciation for family has made a complete 180, and yes, I'm part of my family's group chat now.