In what ways has your diagnosis changed your philosophy on life?

“I’ve only recently learned that it’s okay to not be okay. Before my diagnosis, I felt like it was critical that I be as positive as possible. But sometimes it’s okay to feel like shit. Sometimes it’s okay to wallow, but you just can't live there, which goes hand in hand with gratitude. When you need to pull yourself out of a dark place, you do it with gratitude. I've always been a grateful person, but I never realized the meaning of gratitude until I got cancer, until I was close to dying. Every day, I wake up and I feel so grateful just to breathe air. I feel grateful that I am, indeed, waking up. We all tend to forget how much of a privilege it is to live. That it’s a privilege that can be taken away. So if I have any wisdom to share with the world, it would be to just hold on to that.”