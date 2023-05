Everyone’s Obsessed With Tretinoin — But I Don’t Have A Prescription

Below retinoic acid, there's retinaldehyde, also known as retinal. This ingredient has become increasingly popular over the years and, unlike tretinoin, it's available over the counter. For example, Peach & Lily Youth To The People , and Naturium all offer over-the-counter versions of retinal. Without putting you through a science lesson, Dr. Sheraz explains that retinal is "converted" in your skin cells so that it becomes active and is able to perform its job. This enzymatic conversion process means that "[retinal] is weaker than tretinoin but stronger than retinol," explains Dr. Sheraz. Retinal is Lartey's preferred over-the-counter retinoid. "It also has an antibacterial property," she says, "which is great for those managing acne."