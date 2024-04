The 7 Best Deals To Shop From Topicals Skincare’s Sephora Sale

“I have only started incorporating retinol in my body care routine in the last couple weeks, but I’ve already seen a noticeable difference in the suppleness of my skin. This luxurious body serum is to thank for it. The retinol and AHAs gently chip away my dead skin, while hydrating agents like squalane and lactic acid pump up the moisture. It feels delicate and expensive on my skin, like a face cream would, and the scent is clean and milky. The exfoliant works so well that sometimes I can see bits of dead skin rubbing off as I run the lotion through my limbs. My only quip? A lot of product gushes out with each squeeze, so you have to be a bit careful.” — Venus Wong, Senior Writer