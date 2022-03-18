Spruce Up Your Home With The Sill’s Annual Sidewalk Sale

Calling all plant parents and green-thumb-curious folk: the sale that will kick start your spring botanical spree has sprung. The Sill — one of our reader’s favorite digital destinations for all their horticultural needs — is hosting its Annual Sidewalk Sale. Starting today through March 21, get up to 50% on some of its best-selling sprouts and bundled plant sets, including 24-hour deals that rotate daily. With spring officially kicking off on Sunday, March 20, there’s no better time to add some nature to your space. Whether it’s trendy potted palms, dried pampas grass, or pet-friendly greenery, there are plenty of slashed-priced seedlings ahead. We'd suggest digging up your credit card and tilling your cart before the best deals get harvested.
Pet parents, this one's for you. The animal-friendly set comes with two of The Sill’s most popular offerings safe for you and your furry bestie: the Peperomia Obtusifolia and the Ric Rac Cactus.
Perfect for beginner plant owners, the low-maintenance ZZ Plant is known for its waxy green leaves on top and subterranean water-storing rhizomes, enabling this gorgeous plant to go for weeks without water.
Shipped to you as a set of fifteen dried stems, these pampas are dyed pink and nothing short of majestic. They make for beautifully vibrant decor that will light up any space and are perfect as a bouquet, divided up, or mixed with other plants.
Recommended for more experienced plant parents, the Sill’s Majestic Palm is indeed regal — it can reach up to 10 feet in height under the proper conditions. Plus, the popular tropical palm doesn't just look nice, it's also kind (and non-toxic) to your furry friends
The Fiddle Leaf Fig — also known as Ficus lyrata — requires stable temperatures and bright light. (Relatable!) The wide green leaves are famous for their beauty and will cause any houseguests to stop and stare.
Nicknamed “the tricolor plant” because of its dappled, fleshy leaves, this option is easy-going, eye-catching, and pet-friendly. Plus, all it needs is some medium-bright indirect light.
Perfect first-time plants, pothos and dracaena are low-maintenance and can tolerate a wide range of inhospitable conditions, although they prefer bright to medium indirect light.
