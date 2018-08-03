On today's episode of The Mention Live, our hosts get into all the pop culture happenings of the week. The Real co-host Jeannie Mai also stops by to candidly discuss the reason for her recent divorce, and what it took to feel comfortable in her own body. From Kardashian drama to Brangelina's custody battle, our hosts dive into this weeks pop culture hot tea. The director and the star of 'Skate Kitchen' stop by to discuss their upcoming project. And finally we discuss the drop of Nicki Minaj's highly anticipated album.