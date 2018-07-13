See more about this Episode
Every week, three Refinery29 staffers get together to chat about the major pop culture happenings of the week on The Mention Live. Today, they dive into Kylie Jenner's controversial Forbes cover, the birth of Cardi B's baby girl, and the most recent engagement to take Hollywood by storm — Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin. Westworld and Heroes Reborn star Kiki Sukezane stops by to talk about her new show, Lost in Space, roles for Asians in Hollywood, and whether people have started shouting Drake's line, "KEKE, I LOVE YOU" at her or not. Songwriter and singer Kiana, known for her viral take on "Hotline Bling," also makes an appearance and gives an update on her current projects.