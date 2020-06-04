Dark moments have a way of reminding us of all the bright spots in our lives — the things that really matter. During this challenging period of uncertainty, where actions as simple as hugs are temporarily off-limits, we’ve found ourselves moving beyond inward forms of positive reflection and onto outward expressions of appreciation for others. It's time we action these mentally-logged lists of the family members to friends and colleagues whom we're thankful for by sending them some recognition in the form of a gratitude card.
There are plenty of options for capturing these sorts of sentiments on paper, sealing up the positive vibes inside an envelope, and then sending them out into the world. If there's something someone in your life has done to lift your spirits, tell them. If you're inspired by the heroism of a nurse, doctor, or essential worker on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic, thank them for their service. If you simply want to give a friend in need a comforting squeeze, do the next best thing and mail that hug instead. Even the smallest of written compliments can go a long way (and, yes, there are cards for that).
Ahead, we've rounded up a few of our favorite gratitude goods for sending some much-needed love to someone special.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.