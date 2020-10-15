For better or worse, the pandemic has changed the way we shop, whether that's becoming savvier at scouring deals online, mastering the art of contactless pickup, or supporting small businesses — the mom-and-pop retailers that have been most affected by current events. And with today's civil rights movement on the forefront of our minds, Black businesses in particular have seen an outpouring of support over the last couple of months.
To help continue that effort, we've partnered with Target to spotlight the journeys of six Black entrepreneurs and their signature products. From coffee and a looks-good-on-everyone lipstick, to leave-in conditioner and a game-changing mousse, every item embodies the dreams of its creator. Ahead, read the stories behind the products that made these brands what they are today — a representation of Black excellence and innovation at its finest.