It wasn’t that long ago when any product that remotely grazed the field of sustainability was immediately dismissed as "granola" (read: ineffective, unpleasant, and the opposite of luxe). But consumer demand for toxic-free, good-for-you ingredient lists, coupled with a fiery desire to reduce waste in the name of saving the planet, resulted in the clean beauty industry having no choice but to grow at an incredibly rapid rate. (The global clean beauty market is reportedly expected to reach $11.6 billion by 2027.)
The movement has forced both established brands and new-to-market labels to rethink formulas, overhaul packaging, and address their carbon footprint in the overall goal to reduce waste without compromising efficacy or aesthetics. The result: Beauty products that are absolutely stunning, both inside and out. And with Nordstrom’s massive inventory of 900-plus products that fit the bill — sustainably sourced (ingredients or materials), responsibly manufactured, responsibly packaged, or a commitment to give back — we plucked nine of our favorites that are not only worth every cent, but also look damn good on your top shelf. And the best part about Nordstrom’s sustainability pledge is its BeautyCycle program, which allows you to bring your empties to any of its brick-and-mortar locations in the U.S. or Canada so that they can be properly recycled.
Start shopping our favorite feel-good beauty products — from an antioxidant serum to a fragrance designed to help you relax — ahead.