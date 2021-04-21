Vosges Chocolate

Yuzu Raspberry Cakes

$22.00

At Vosges Chocolate

We celebrate our love of one of the most highly aromatic and dynamic citrus fruits, the yuzu. These Spring limited-edition petits gateaux are infused with the Eastern Asian influence of yuzu whilst also paying homage to the pâtissiers of the past, who finely crafted petit fours in late 18th and 19th century France. A perfect Mother’s Day or just because gift! These richly tart, dainty, yuzu pound cakes are enrobed in cocoa butter-rich 36% cacao white chocolate and crowned with pink peppercorns and crystalized orange pieces. Note this collection must be consumed within 7 days of shipment, please select your ship date accordingly.