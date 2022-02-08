Angel Food Bakery

Send your love and kisses anywhere in the country with a dozen XOXO donuts in Valentine’s Day colors. They’re made from all-natural ingredients, so your recipient will appreciate the huge difference in the quality and flavor of these raised donuts! Every time the team at Minneapolis’ Angel Food Bakery pulls a creation out of their ovens, an angel gets its wings. Former “Project Runway” contestant Katy Gerdes founded the bakery in 2012. Angel Food Bakery whips up comically decadent sweets that will make you think you have died and gone to heaven. From a three-layer Jumbo D’oh!nut Cake to Bourbon Caramel Donut Bread Pudding to doughnuts that spell out “Happy Birthday,” you’ll feel like you’re floating in sugary clouds. And donut worry if your mouth is too full to express your appreciation, Angel Food Bakery also makes donuts that spell out everything you’d like to put into words!