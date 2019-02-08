The Wave™ multi-use wine stopper lets you enjoy a bottle of wine without some of the unpleasant side effects, while simultaneously aerating the wine. This product removes histamines and sulfites, which are found in most wines and can cause reactions like congestion, red cheeks, and a headache. It won't affect your wine’s flavor and it is portable, easy to use, and disposable.
Made in the USA: Lafayette, LA
Materials: Polypropylene, cellulose fabric, nanopore beads
Instructions: Insert straw into filter. Push the filter into an open wine bottle. Pour wine through the filter. Discard filter when bottle is empty
Nanopore resin inside each filter absorbs allergen inducing histamines and sulfites from wine
The only wine filter to remove both histamines and sulfites
Can help alleviate wine headaches, congestion, facial flushing, and hangover-like effects
Portable, individually packaged design
Will not affect taste or alcohol content in wine
Works almost instantly
Food-safe and BPA-free
Dimensions: 13" x 1.5" diameter
Weight: 0.13 lb.