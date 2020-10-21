Williams-Sonoma

Williams Sonoma Italian Pantry Gift Crate

$109.95

Buy Now Review It

At Williams-Sonoma

Step into an Italian country kitchen, and you're likely to find these classic culinary staples in easy reach. Our gift crate brings an authentic taste of Italy to your doorstep, from aged Modena balsamic to cold-pressed olive oil, semolina pasta, Genovese pesto, Taggiasca olives and a generous wedge of Pecorino Romano cheese. The collection arrives in a handy reusable wooden crate, making it a welcome gift for anyone who appreciates the signature flavors of Italy.