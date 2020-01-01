Grey Goose

Vodka

$25.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wine.com

Grey Goose Vodka is the result of an absolute determination to create a French vodka unlike any other. Expressed in each bottle is the essence of the finest ingredients from France; soft winter wheat from in and around Picardy plus pure spring water from Gensac in the Cognac region, nurtured and captured from field to bottle in an exclusive process designed and controlled by the extraordinary skills and commitment of our Cellar Master François Thibault.Proof: 80