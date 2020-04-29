Brownie Points

To M.o.m. With Love Brownies

$49.00

Buy Now Review It

At Goldbelly

Columbus-based brownies from Brownie Points are pretty much the fudgiest, most chocolatey things ever. What better way to remind your M.O.M. how much you love her than with chocolate this mother’s day? Brownie Points has taken top-quality handmade chocolate covered brownie cutouts and created a gift that will definitely delight her. Only the best is good enough for M.O.M. More Details Each package includes 3 M.O.M Brownies Each Brownie is approximately 3"x 3" Each Brownie order arrives individually wrapped This arrives in a branded box with a hand-tied ribbon. Perfect for a gift! Instructions / Storage Depending on the season, this product may ship with ice packs, which may have partially or fully thawed during shipment. This is normal. Tightly covered, they will last 5-6 days at room temperature and up to 3 months in your freezer. If frozen, thaw 1-2 hours (although we have been known to eat them straight out of the freezer)! Shipping Details Items are prepared fresh and shipped directly from the shop Brownie Points ships Monday-Friday of each week. Orders cannot be shipped to P.O. Boxes. Orders shipped to Alaska and Hawaii via 2-day will incur an additional $20 charge or $35 for Overnight Shipping. Sorry guys! Have more questions about Shipping? Read our Shipping FAQ page.