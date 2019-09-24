Your dad is larger than life, so show him you're his biggest fan with our biggest Father's Day box of deliciousness. This gift for dad is loaded with pop-tastic goodies, such as cheesy and herby snacks, double chocolate sables, single-malt scotch caramels, sweet and salty nuts, smoky beef jerky, fiery hot sauce, a DIY cold brew kit, the best pretzel he's ever tasted and more. You know Dad likes a lot on his plate. Cape not included.
This curated box:
Chocolate Sables made by Mouth
Lime Cocktail Syrup made by RAFT
Vegan Cheddar Crackers made by Green Mustache
Caramelized Pecans made by Nutkrack
Chocolate Chip Blondie made by Greyson Bakery Inc.
Single Malt Scotch Caramels (Mini) made by McCrea's Candies
Martin's Handmade Pretzels made by Martin's Pretzels NYC
Herbed Bagel Chips made by Spielman Bagels
Che-potle Guevara Beef Jerky made by Righteous Felon Jerky
Habanero + Aji Pepper Hot Sauce made by Humble House Foods
Sweetish Fish made by Mouth
DIY Cold Brew Kit made by Grady's Cold Brew