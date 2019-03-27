Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorFood & Drinks
True Jerky

The Sommelier - Blackberry Merlot Beef Jerky

$6.99
At Amazon
24g protein and only 180 calories per bag . 100% U.S.-raised beef . Never-frozen whole muscle cuts . Gluten-free, no preservatives . Floss Pick in every bag! .
Featured in 2 stories
7 Healthy Snacks You Can Get At A Rest Stop
by Cory Stieg
Adult Easter Basket Ingredients
by Elizabeth Buxton