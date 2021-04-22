PieCaken Bakeshop

The Mother’s Day Piecaken

Mother’s Day 2021 will be one for the books, and not for the reasons we expected. So, Chef Zac Young wasn’t going to let separation and isolation stop keep us from celebrating Moms everywhere. This time, he’s really putting the PIE in PieCaken, with a bright, light, and, as always, over the top dessert mash-up. Luscious lemon cake and strawberry swirl cheesecake are layered together with zesty lemon frosting and topped with… wait for it… a full strawberry-rhubarb pie. We’d say it’s a dessert only a mother could love… but we’d be lying, who wouldn’t want a piece of this springy all in one dessert. (*Dog and Cat Moms, Dance Moms, Sugar Daddies, and Dad Bods will love it too.)