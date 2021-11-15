Brightland

The Luminous Capsule

$88.00

At Brightland

AWAKE: Enjoy with homemade soups and stews, hearty pastas, warm bread, baked potatoes, roast chicken, roasted veggies, fried eggs and crispy potatoes. PARASOL: Enjoy PARASOL's bright citrusy notes with dressings, grilled produce and cocktails. California Orange Blossom Honey: Pairs well with fresh fruit, hard cheeses, tea, root vegetables, dressings and marinades. Crafted to inspire endless feasts and fêtes with friends and family, our light and bright Luminous Capsule includes AWAKE, PARASOL, California Orange Blossom Honey, and The Spout. Perfect for kitchen connoisseurs and novices alike. In stock and ready to ship. AWAKE is Brightland's best selling olive oil, ideal for hearty winter fare. Handcrafted with heirloom California olives. PARASOL is a raw champagne vinegar double fermented with California chardonnay grapes and juicy Navel and Valencia oranges. California Orange Blossom Honey is a radiantly golden honey from single estate orange groves in the Central Valley. Delicious, intensely-floral and amber hued with a clean, citrus finish. The Spout is a brushed gold, stainless steel spout made with a rubber stopper cork that fits securely in the bottle, a straw that lives inside the spout to limit spills and ensure smooth pours, and a lid to protect the oil.