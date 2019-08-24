The Cocktail Box Co.

The Champagne Cocktail Kit - Makes 6 Premium Cocktails

$21.99

Each 'Champagne' Cocktail kit includes: Medium Bottle Aromatic Bitters. Small Bottle of Lemon Bitters. Small Bottle of Lavender Bitters. 6 Cubes Raw Cane Sugar. 3 Stainless Steel Cocktail Picks. 1 Muddler Spoon. Rustic Linen Cocktail Napkin.***Alcohol sold separately*** -Designer's Notes:One of our favorite things to do is buy a round a drinks for our friends. What used to be beers has become cocktails as we've matured but the love for shared conversation over beverages will never die. Our goal was to create a bar-quality cocktail experience that you could take anywhere or give to someone. Who doesn't like great cocktails? This seemed like a worthy cause.The first step was to create the perfect recipe for our cocktails. So we tasted. And tasted. Then we took a nap. Then we tasted some more. Bitters. It's all about the bitters. The bitters are the botanical extracts you add to make cocktails. We tried hundreds of recipes. Until we got it just right. We've added three bitters variants to the kit. You can actually make many variations of the Old Fashioned cocktail with these bitters we've included.After making 1000's of cocktails we've come to realize that the spoon and muddler are very important. So we custom-designed a stainless steel micro spoon that can also muddle like a boss. It's double-ended - wowza! The next step was to fit everything in a well-designed 'kit' so you didn't feel like you were giving someone a big bulky item. We knew most people would give this product as a gift so we kept that in mind throughout the entire design process.The kit fits right in your pocket. It's quite remarkable. Three bottles of bitters, cocktail picks, the spoon, the sugar, the linen napkin all fit seamlessly inside of these handheld boxes.