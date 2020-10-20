Brightland

LUCID is a 100% Lemon Olive Oil, made for lustrous fare, and blended with lemon and hand-picked heirloom Arbosana olives. Enjoy with scones, pancakes, pound cake, roasted potatoes, muffins, pasta, greens, salad and in cocktails. ARDOR is a 100% Chili Olive Oil, made for heat and fervor, and blended with red chili peppers, jalapeno peppers, chipotle peppers, and paprika and hand-picked heirloom Arbosana olives. Enjoy with pizza, pasta, salads, noodles, pasta salads, and drizzled on dips, cheese plates, and gelato. ARISE is a 100% Basil Olive Oil, made for and blended with basil and hand-picked heirloom Arbosana olives. Enjoy with spring salads, pasta, pesto, hummus, fish, crostini, berries and melon.