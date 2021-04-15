DavidsTea

Tea Love & Care 12 Tea Sampler

$25.00

Buy Now Review It

At DavidsTea

Show them (or yourself!) you care with this giftable selection of 12 bestselling & comforting loose leaf teas. With everything from soothing infusions and sweet treats to energizing morning blends, these teas are self-care staples. Includes: Blood Orange Boost, Buddha’s Blend, Cinnamon Rooibos Chai, Chocolate Chip Cookie, Earl Grey, Headache Halo, Mother’s Little Helper, Peppermint Amour, Pomegrateful, Serenity Now, Silk Dragon Jasmine and Sweet Tart.