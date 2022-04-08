Citizens of Soil

Starter Pack: Single Estate Extra Virgin Olive Oil + Refill Pouch

£30.00

Buy Now Review It

At Citizens of Soil

Early harvest. Cold extracted. Minimal intervention. What you'll get: 1 refillable glass bottle full of 500ml of our Greek extra virgin olive oil 1 pouch of 500ml to refill said bottle This ain't your generic, lifeless mass-market olive oil. Packed with polyphenols (the good stuff—see more below), this small-batch Greek extra virgin olive oil comes fresh and flavourful from the 2021 harvest.