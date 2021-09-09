Crunchy Critters

Description Smoked crunchy crickets – ready to eat dried crunchy crickets (Acheta domesticus) cold smoked over apple, cherry & maple woods. Shelf life: Up to 18 months Storage: Store in a cool, dry place Two pack bundle Total net weight: 20 grams / 0.70 ounces Insect countries of origin: Crickets (United Kingdom) Insect processing methods: Crickets – microwave dried Warning: Contents may be a choking hazard Free from artificial colours, flavourings, preservatives and MSG Prefer us soft and plump? Empty into a bowl. Cover with freshly boiled water. Remove after 6 minutes.