United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Rubbermaid
Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Container
$22.99$15.99
Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Containers are designed to be leak-proof, so you can easily transport sauces, soups, and stews. They stack for easy organization, letting you store meats, veggies, fruit and more in the fridge without clutter. The stain-resistant construction maintains a spotless look, and the built-in microwave vents make for safe and simple heating. Plus, the containers are dishwasher- and freezer-safe!