Rubbermaid

Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Container

$22.99 $15.99

Buy Now Review It

Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Containers are designed to be leak-proof, so you can easily transport sauces, soups, and stews. They stack for easy organization, letting you store meats, veggies, fruit and more in the fridge without clutter. The stain-resistant construction maintains a spotless look, and the built-in microwave vents make for safe and simple heating. Plus, the containers are dishwasher- and freezer-safe!