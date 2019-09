Martini & Rossi

Rosso Sweet Vermouth

Fortified wine from Italy that is distilled with a combination of more than 30 herbs and spices including sage, coriander, allspice, and Roman camomile. Used as an ingredient in many cocktails, the most well known being the Manhattan. Sweet vermouth is red in color. It is fortified with brandy making it a higher proof than unfortified wines. Also used in many cooking recipes. Vermouth has a stable shelf life and can be stored for up to a year without refrigeration.