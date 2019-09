Sugarfina

Rosé All Day Bears

$8.50

Buy Now Review It

At Sugarfina

With a waitlist of over +18,000 people this product flew off the shelves. Now it's back in stock - get it before it's gone (again). Your candy wishes just got a lot more delicious (and a lot more adorable) with these bears infused with real Rosé. Rosé all day®? Yes please.