Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorFood & Drinks
Foss Marai

Roos Brut Vino Spumante Rosato

$4.99
At Total Wine
James Suckling-Veneto, Italy- "A dry rose with light strawberries and pears. Medium to full body, good texture and a creamy finish. Very good indeed. Fun and delicious." Great complement to prosciutto or roasted chicken.
Featured in 1 story
The Best Mini Champagne & Wine Bottles
by Olivia Harrison